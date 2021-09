The Cambridge Bobcats is just one of three high school teams in the area playing Saturday.

They were defeated by the Bellaire Big Reds 45-14. Cambridge led 14-7 in the second quarter, but Bellaire wouldn’t be denied tying the game at 14. It was all Big Red from that point on adding two more scores before half time. They would had three more scores in the second half.

Rosecrans will travel to Portsmouth Notre Dame for a 7pm game and Miller will play Millersport.