Octagonal Gazebo Being Built at The New Westview Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Daybreak Rotary will be building a 24-foot octagonal gazebo at the New Westview Park.

Ed Mulholland, a member of the Zanesville Daybreak Rotary stated that the idea came about after the Westview school was torn down and turned into a park.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to help with that project so we were able to donate some of the money towards the purchase and we’re out here today actually assembling the gazebo,” Mulholland said.

The community was given a chance to give their opinion on the new project according to Russell Edgington, Executive Director of the Muskingum Valley Park District.

“We actually did a series of public meetings with the community to actually find out what they wanted and one of the things that really scored high on those processes was the need for some sort of structure so people could gather for photos for weddings, family gatherings and that sort of thing and that’s how we arrived at the gazebo,” Edgington said.

He added that the other 50 percent of the funds for the project was received through a federal grant and encourages the listeners to keep watching for other elements like picnic tables, park benches and a nature play area.