Muskie Football Suffers First Loss

Muskingum University Football team saw its two game win streak end on the road Saturday in a 18-0 loss to Marietta.

The Muskies were led by senior Jordan Garett with 138 passing yards. Freshman Azarious Williams recorded 10 tackles and senior Cortez McGinnis notched eight stops.

The Pioneers led the Muskies just 6-0 at halftime when quarterback Connor Vierstra completed a pass to Dawson Snyder for 43-yards. Viestra would complete a 7 yard pass in the 3rd quarter to Clay Mastin to make it 12-0.

The final touchdown came in the 4th quarter on a 3rd and 11 when Vierstra connected to Maguire Morris for a 42 yard score.

Wilmington is now 1-1 with the victory.

Muskingum falls to 2-1 on the season and will face Wilmington next week in a 1:30pm contest at Zanesville High School.