PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Gallatin 34, Uniontown 0
Aliquippa 56, Ambridge 0
Bald Eagle Area 42, Huntingdon 0
Bangor 35, Southern Lehigh 14
Bedford 21, Richland 13
Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3
Bellwood-Antis 42, Southern Huntingdon 13
Benjamin Franklin 29, Roxborough 0
Berks Catholic 47, Pope John Paul II 40
Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Conemaugh Township 21
Bermudian Springs 41, Hanover 15
Big Spring 60, Susquenita 20
Bishop Canevin 13, Springdale 10
Blacklick Valley 39, Meyersdale 21
Bloomsburg 40, Midd-West 21
Bonner-Prendergast 36, Conwell Egan 20
Boyertown 42, Pottsgrove 35, OT
Brashear 26, Erie 12
Brookville 40, Clarion Area 14
Cambria Heights 42, United 0
Camp Hill Trinity 70, Halifax 0
Canisius, N.Y. 35, McKeesport 14
Canton 55, Wyalusing 20
Carbondale 44, Hanover Area 0
Carmichaels 44, Mapletown 18
Catasauqua 32, Panther Valley 6
Cedar Cliff 35, Red Land 21
Central Bucks South 50, Hatboro-Horsham 8
Central Bucks West 27, Council Rock South 3
Central Columbia 27, Warrior Run 26
Central Dauphin East 27, Altoona 10
Central Martinsburg 49, Central Cambria 13
Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3
Chartiers-Houston 29, Bethlehem Center 0
Cheltenham 33, Norristown 0
Chestnut Ridge 42, Bishop McCort 12
Clairton 48, Leechburg 27
Claysburg-Kimmel 22, Tussey Mountain 14
Clearfield 42, Tyrone 12
Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 0
Cocalico 31, Garden Spot 20
Cochranton 34, Eisenhower 13
Columbia 60, Lancaster Catholic 41
Conrad Weiser 52, Fleetwood 38
Cornell 42, Northgate 18
Crestwood 21, Western Wayne 0
Cumberland Valley 27, Carlisle 24
Curwensville 32, Glendale 29
Dallastown Area 47, South Western 14
Daniel Boone 27, Conestoga Valley 12
Deer Lakes 49, Derry 0
Donegal 54, Annville-Cleona 27
Downingtown East 28, Bishop Shanahan 13
Downingtown West 48, Penn Wood 6
Dubois 34, Kane Area 6
East Allegheny 30, Burrell 21
East Pennsboro 27, Greencastle Antrim 19
Easton 30, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0
Elizabethtown 39, Lancaster McCaskey 15
Emmaus 26, Whitehall 7
Ephrata 28, ELCO 7
Episcopal Academy 42, The Hill School 21
Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Solon, Ohio 35
Fairview 34, Corry 20
Fort Cherry 35, Shenango 7
Fort Leboeuf 42, North East 6
Fox Chapel 13, Franklin Regional 9
Freedom Area 34, Elwood City Riverside 7
Garnet Valley 61, Upper Darby 12
Gateway 49, Bethel Park 13
General McLane 54, Conneaut Area 8
Gettysburg 38, West York 21
Governor Mifflin 49, Harrisburg 13
Greater Latrobe 35, Mount Pleasant 0
Greensburg Salem 34, Knoch 13
Hampton 21, Armstrong 20
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 75, Palmyra 7
Harry S. Truman 39, Pennsbury 29
Hempfield 17, Exeter 14
Hickory 41, Conneaut, Ohio 8
Highlands 22, Mars 7
Hollidaysburg 41, Bellefonte 0
Holy Redeemer 31, Montrose 0
Homer-Center 43, West Shamokin 26
Honesdale 32, Riverside 15
Indiana 41, Plum 37
Iroquois 14, Kennedy Catholic 12
Jeannette 28, Riverview 6
Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0
Jim Thorpe 20, Salisbury 0
Karns City 44, Moniteau 6
Kennard-Dale 21, Muhlenberg 0
Kiski Area 41, Connellsville 7
La Salle 44, Haverford School 0
Lakeland 14, Wallenpaupack 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 28, Solanco 14
Laurel 39, Beaver Falls 21
Laurel Highlands 32, Ringgold 29
Ligonier Valley 33, Frazier 6
Lower Dauphin 21, Mifflin County 3
Loyalsock 26, Danville 21
Manheim Central 43, Perkiomen Valley 40
Manheim Township 26, Spring-Ford 13
Marple Newtown 21, Penncrest 9
McGuffey 41, Charleroi 0
Meadville 40, Harbor Creek 7
Mechanicsburg 39, Boiling Springs 34
Mercyhurst Prep 28, Girard 12
Methacton 14, Pottstown 7
Mid Valley 39, West Scranton 0
Middletown 42, Newport 7
Mifflinburg 25, Hughesville 12
Milton 42, Towanda 8
Milton Hershey 25, Hershey 20
Minersville 47, Williams Valley 24
Mohawk 15, Neshannock 7
Monessen 50, Bentworth 7
Montour 34, Hopewell 6
Moon 38, North Hills 7
Moshannon Valley 21, West Branch 0
Mount Carmel 21, Montoursville 7
Mount Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 7
Muncy 42, Cowanesque Valley 21
Neshaminy 17, Souderton 6
New Brighton 34, Ellwood City 6
New Castle 48, Summit Academy 4
New Oxford 22, Susquehannock 16
North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14
North Penn 35, Upper Dublin 20
North Pocono 47, Tunkhannock 7
North Schuylkill 52, Palisades 12
Northampton 61, East Stroudsburg North 8
Northern Lebanon 27, Lebanon 0
Northwestern 48, Saegertown 12
Northwestern Lehigh 49, Lehighton 7
Notre Dame-Green Pond 34, Northern Lehigh 27
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 33, Burgettstown 13
Owen J Roberts 39, Reading 6
Oxford 21, West Chester East 14
Palmerton 54, Marian Catholic 0
Parkland 19, Bethlehem Freedom 15
Penn Cambria 41, Somerset 14
Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 13
Penn Manor 30, Warwick 28
Pennridge 35, Council Rock North 0
Penns Valley 35, Philipsburg-Osceola 20
Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 14
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 21, Springside Chestnut Hill 15
Phoenixville 36, Octorara 33
Pine-Richland 35, Upper St. Clair 14
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 50, Norwin 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Valley 0
Pittston Area 21, Hazleton Area 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 55, New Hope-Solebury 0
Pocono Mountain East 37, Allentown Allen 34
Pocono Mountain West 37, Allentown Dieruff 2
Portage Area 23, North Star 12
Pottsville Nativity 36, Mahanoy Area 27
Purchase Line 49, Marion Center 13
Quaker Valley 16, Brentwood 12
Quakertown 36, Abington 20
Ridgway 56, Bradford 19
Ridley 45, Haverford 21
River Valley 56, Penns Manor 12
Rustin 23, Kennett 0
Sayre Area 36, Montgomery 16
Schuylkill Valley 42, Upper Perkiomen 14
Selinsgrove 42, Berwick 14
Seneca Valley 49, Hempfield Area 0
Serra Catholic 40, Seton-LaSalle 10
Shady Side Academy 43, Carlynton 8
Shamokin 40, Nanticoke Area 13
Sharon 23, Oil City 0
Sharpsville 28, Jefferson Area, Ohio 21
Shikellamy 28, Wellsboro 14
Slippery Rock 34, Grove City 7
Smethport 40, Bucktail 0
South Fayette 28, Chartiers Valley 14
South Park 14, Yough 0
South Side 46, Carrick 0
South Williamsport 7, Athens 0
Southern Columbia 37, Wyoming Area 30
Southmoreland 33, South Allegheny 19
Spring Grove 36, Northeastern 21
Springfield Delco 23, Radnor 14
Springfield Montco 35, William Tennent 21
St. Joseph’s Prep 35, Gonzaga College, D.C. 3
St. Marys 41, Punxsutawney 21
State College 38, Chambersburg 22
Steel Valley 32, Keystone Oaks 13
Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16
Stroudsburg 23, Bethlehem Liberty 22
Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7
Troy 35, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Twin Valley 68, Kutztown 22
USO 36, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Union Area 16, Rochester 0
Union/AC Valley(FB) 42, Otto-Eldred 0
Unionville 41, Sun Valley 13
University Prep 36, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Upper Dauphin 42, Camp Hill 12
Upper Moreland 35, Wissahickon 31
Valley View 48, Scranton 0
Washington 57, Waynesburg Central 14
Waynesboro 29, West Perry 6
West Allegheny 24, Shaler 0
West Chester Henderson 38, Great Valley 14
West Greene 48, California 22
West Lawn Wilson 50, Martin Luther King 8
Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 20
Williamsport 21, Central Mountain 14, OT
Windber 56, Northern Bedford 7
Wyoming Valley West 21, Abington Heights 7
York 60, Dover 20
York Catholic 41, Littlestown 12
York Suburban 35, Eastern York 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Apollo-Ridge vs. Freeport, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Imani Christian Academy, ppd.
