PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 41, Tri-County 14

Abingdon 38, Aledo (Mercer County) 14

Alton 6, Belleville West 3

Amboy 60, Biggsville West Central 14

Amboy-LaMoille 60, Biggsville West Central 14

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 52, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6

Antioch 24, Grayslake North 10

Arcola 20, Cumberland 14

Athens 47, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 12

Aurora (West Aurora) def. Joliet West, forfeit

Aurora Central Catholic 48, Elmwood Park 12

Batavia 42, Lake Park 8

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 37, Mount Vernon 20

Belvidere North 42, Belvidere 6

Benton 39, Herrin 0

Bolingbrook 24, Sandburg 6

Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16

Breese Mater Dei 65, Alton Marquette 12

Buffalo Grove 67, Niles North 17

Burlington Central 42, Huntley 6

Byron 7, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 3

Cahokia 30, Marion 8

Canton 49, East Peoria 12

Carbondale 38, Centralia 14

Carlinville 42, Gillespie 7

Carlyle 12, Red Bud 6, 2OT

Carmi White County 30, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0

Carrollton 57, North Greene 6

Carterville 28, DuQuoin 26

Cary-Grove 56, McHenry 14

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 0

Champaign Central def. Urbana, forfeit

Champaign St. Thomas More 70, Galva 0

Chester 48, Sparta 6

Chicago (Carver Military) 36, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0

Chicago (Goode) 52, Chicago Ag Science 6

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 18, Maria 6

Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, Marist 16

Clifton Central 24, Westville 13

Coal City 17, Herscher 6

Colfax Ridgeview 42, Fisher 0

Collinsville 49, Charleston 14

Columbia 21, Roxana 0

Crete-Monee 23, Thornwood 0

Crystal Lake South 39, Dundee-Crown 23

Decatur St. Teresa 68, Macon Meridian 8

Deerfield 24, Schaumburg 13

Downs Tri-Valley 35, Tremont 0

Dunlap 21, Washington 17

El Paso-Gridley 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6

Elmwood-Brimfield 30, Stark County 9

Erie/Prophetstown 50, Rockridge 48

Eureka 41, Fieldcrest 0

Evanston Township 20, Fremd 17

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 14

Fairfield 52, Flora 14

Farmington Central 54, Illini West (Carthage) 6

Fenwick 49, De La Salle 0

Fithian Oakwood 30, Dwight 22

Flanagan 34, Milford 28

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 34, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 28

Foreman 36, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0

Forreston 52, Dakota 6

Galena 28, Stockton 14

Galesburg 28, Geneseo 7

Geneva 13, Wheaton Warrenville South 12

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, LeRoy 7

Glenbard North 23, St. Charles East 0

Glenbard South def. Bensenville (Fenton), forfeit

Glenbrook South 15, Barrington 14

Grant 35, Round Lake 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 40, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 21

Gurnee Warren 42, Lake Zurich 0

Hall 44, Morrison 20

Hampshire 43, Crystal Lake Central 6

Harrisburg 45, West Frankfort 0

Helias Catholic, Mo. 49, Granite City 0

Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 0

Highland 54, Jerseyville Jersey 12

Highland Park 29, Wheeling 7

Hoffman Estates 34, Vernon Hills 28

Hononegah 37, Rockford East 8

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 28, Watseka (coop) 6

Hyde Park 20, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 8

IC Catholic 47, Ridgewood 0

Jacksonville def. Springfield Lanphier, forfeit

Johnston City 48, Hamilton County 0

Joliet Catholic 42, Providence 0

Kaneland 56, Woodstock North 24

Kankakee 40, Champaign Centennial 0

Kennedy 29, Prosser 0

Kewanee 49, Bureau Valley 21

Knoxville 55, Monmouth United 8

LaSalle-Peru def. Sandwich, forfeit

Lakes Community 46, North Chicago 6

Lawrenceville 34, Newton 19

Lemont 41, Hillcrest 0

Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0

Lewistown 26, Astoria/VIT Co-op 14

Lincoln Way Central 24, Stagg 19

Lincoln Way West 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14

Lincoln-Way East 28, Andrew 8

Lockport 22, Homewood-Flossmoor 0

Loyola 46, Brother Rice 43

Machesney Park Harlem 49, Freeport 0

Macomb 52, Warsaw West Hancock 2

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Lincoln 22

Marengo 39, Harvard 0

Maroa-Forsyth 70, Pittsfield 0

Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21

Mattoon 20, Effingham 14

Metamora 53, Bartonville (Limestone) 6

Metea Valley 29, DeKalb 22

Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8

Moline 63, Rock Island 0

Monmouth-Roseville 48, Sherrard 13

Monticello 32, Bloomington Central Catholic 27

Morris 63, Woodstock 13

Morton 20, Pekin 13

Moweaqua Central A&M def. Clinton, forfeit

Mt. Carmel 43, Casey-Westfield 7

Mt. Zion 55, Taylorville 14

Murphysboro/Elverado 40, Massac County 19

Naperville Central 17, Waubonsie Valley 14

Naperville Neuqua Valley 21, Naperville North 7

Nashville 47, Anna-Jonesboro 22

New Trier 37, Conant 35

Nokomis 62, Litchfield 20

Normal University 43, Springfield Southeast 21

Normal West 14, Bloomington 10

North Boone 48, Rockford Christian 6

North-Mac 40, New Berlin 6

O’Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14

Oak Forest 35, Thornton Fractional North 8

Orion 41, Riverdale 0

Oswego 61, Romeoville 20

Oswego East def. Joliet Central, forfeit

Ottawa Marquette 47, Heyworth 22

Palatine 20, Maine South 19

Pana 49, Staunton 7

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 8

Peoria Heights (Quest) 48, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 28

Phillips 30, Taft 7

Piasa Southwestern 28, Greenville 27

Plainfield Central 37, Minooka 36

Plainfield North 27, Plainfield South 0

Princeton 28, Mendota 7

Princeville 17, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 14

Prospect 50, Maine West 0

Quincy 48, East Moline United 14

Quincy Notre Dame 22, Duchesne, Mo. 6

Raby 38, Orr 6

Reed-Custer 55, Manteno 7

Richmond-Burton 21, Plano 14

River Ridge def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit

Riverside-Brookfield 26, Aurora Christian 14

Riverton 48, Pleasant Plains 6

Robinson 46, Marshall 6

Rochelle 35, Johnsburg 10

Rochester 54, Eisenhower 20

Rockford Boylan 40, Rockford Auburn 0

Rockford Jefferson 30, Rockford Guilford 14

Rolling Meadows 2, Niles West 0

Rushville-Industry 56, Havana 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52, Springfield 7

Salem 46, East Alton-Wood River 0

Seneca 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 61, Edwards County 7

Shelbyville 26, Tuscola 21

South Beloit 50, Kirkland Hiawatha 24

South Elgin 51, Larkin 0

St. Bede 13, Sterling Newman 7

St. Francis def. Chicago Christian, forfeit

St. Ignatius 20, Marmion 16

St. Patrick 41, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40

St. Rita 21, Lisle (Benet Academy) 0

St. Viator 37, Carmel 20

Sterling 49, Rock Island Alleman 7

Stevenson 27, Mundelein 0

Stillman Valley 20, Dixon 14

Sycamore 42, Ottawa 6

Thornton Fractional South 35, Tinley Park 14

Tolono Unity 42, Stanford Olympia 14

Trenton Wesclin 47, Dupo 12

Triad 30, Bethalto Civic Memorial 14

Vandalia 33, Hillsboro 20

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 1, Argenta-Oreana 0

Von Steuben 15, Mather 13

Warrensburg-Latham def. Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop, forfeit

Wauconda 49, Grayslake Central 14

Wheaton North 35, St. Charles North 3

Whitney Young 21, Westinghouse 12

Williamsville 46, Auburn 14

Wilmington 10, Peotone 0

Winnebago 35, Oregon 6

York 28, Downers North 10

Yorkville 27, Plainfield East 6

