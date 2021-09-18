Breakfast at The Barn Held By The Veterans Appreciation Foundation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- About 200 people attended the breakfast on The Barn’s patio this morning that was held by the Veterans Appreciation Foundation.

During the event, Peter Mackenzie, Honor Flight Columbus Executive Director, received a $6,500 check from the foundation that will go towards the cost of flying Muskingum County veterans to visit Washington D.C.

MacKenzie shared his appreciation and how receiving the money is a great opportunity for veterans.

“What we do is all about honoring our veterans and our veterans service. Events like this bringing veterans together is key for me and my job,” Mackenzie said. “I served during the Reagan years, but being able to spend time with veterans, senior veterans, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and everything in between and everything after is just amazing. These are great people.”

In addition to previous donations to the Honor Flights, the trips for 33 Muskingum County vets are already paid for and ready to take off to D.C. this coming fall, according to Wayne Clark, President of the foundation.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for serving your country and we’re very very proud of you and this is a very patriotic community anyway. So it makes it pretty easy. The fundraising has gone incredible. People support us and we’re able to do all of these activities for the veterans,” Clark said.

The veterans also received hand-made quilts during the breakfast from the Quilters for Veterans organization that had their name and branch labeled on them.

The next breakfast will be held at the American Legion Post 29 on October 17 and for more information about the foundation, you can visit the website at www.veteransappreciationfoundation.com.