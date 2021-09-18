Bank Robbery in Coshocton

Nichole Hannahs21

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a suspect in a Saturday morning bank robbery.

The sheriff’s office said they received a hold up alarm from the Chase Bank around 9:20 a.m. Deputies on the scene found a white male, around 6 feet tall with a slender build had robbed the bank and threatened an employee with a firearm and then fled on a bicycle.

The sheriff’s office asks that if anyone has seen this man or recognize him to contact the sheriff’s office at (740) 622-2411 ext 2.

