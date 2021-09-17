Zanesville Police say Two Men in Custody After Friday Shooting

The Zanesville Police Department says two men are in custody after a Friday morning shooting incident. It happened in the area of Brandywine Place. Detective Sergeant Phil Michel says officers responded and were looking for two men. Michel says both suspects fled the scene and after a foot chase one male was caught without any further incident. The other suspect continued to run and was tased and taken into custody. A firearm was recovered from that suspect.

Detective Michel says 20-year-old Reese Hague is charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Obstructing Official Business. 18-year-old Drake Dingey Jr. is charged with Obstructing Official Business Both are in the city jail and will appear in Municipal Court on Monday.

Michel says no one was injured as a result of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the apprehension of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700 or Detective Sergeant Michel at (740) 455-0708.