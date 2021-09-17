Working Wonder Women Present Check to Seven Law Enforcement Agencies in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Back in August, the Working Wonder Women -a coalition of six nonprofit organizations led by women in Muskingum County- put on a Seafood Social to raise funds for the many police departments across Muskingum County.

The social was a first of its kind event, that was just an idea just weeks before it was put on. A true feat of coordination. The Working Wonder Women’s event was a huge hit and raised a good amount of funds for local law enforcement. 

“Well it was a great time. We had about 200 people here for our first year, that was very successful. We raised almost $9,000 for the people that are serving our community and we just look for bigger and better things to come in the future,” Keely Warden, Executive Director of Christ’s Table stated.

The seven local agencies benefiting from funds raised are the: New Concord, Frazyesburgh, Dresden, Roseville, South Zanesville, and Zanesville Police Departments as well as the Muskingum County Sheriff’s office. Each law enforcement agency will receive $1,200 with no stipulation on the way the money can be utilized.

“We have a couple different plans. We are looking at another vest for one of our canines. But we have a need for a couple tasers, tasers are not cheap -they’re over $1,000 each, so we’ll take a good look at where we need our money to go, and it won’t go to waste,” Tony Coury, Zanesville Chief of Police said.

In the coming weeks the Working Wonder Women plan to have an update on how each of the agencies put their funds to good use. You can stay informed on the things the Working Wonder Women are doing in the community by going to their Facebook page. 

