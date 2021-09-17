Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Firestone 27, Cle. John Marshall 12

Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Dohn High School 0

Cin. College Prep. 34, Newport, Ky. 6

Cols. Beechcroft 44, Cols. Centennial 14

Cols. Marion-Franklin 40, Cols. Briggs 6

Cols. Whetstone 11, Cols. Mifflin 6

Day. Ponitz Tech. 34, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

Dola Hardin Northern 28, Lima Perry 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. vs. Rayland Buckeye, ccd.

