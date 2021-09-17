Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Firestone 27, Cle. John Marshall 12
Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Dohn High School 0
Cin. College Prep. 34, Newport, Ky. 6
Cols. Beechcroft 44, Cols. Centennial 14
Cols. Marion-Franklin 40, Cols. Briggs 6
Cols. Whetstone 11, Cols. Mifflin 6
Day. Ponitz Tech. 34, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
Dola Hardin Northern 28, Lima Perry 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. vs. Rayland Buckeye, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Please follow and like us: