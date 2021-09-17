Rockies score 2 in 9th, beat Nats 9-8 for 4th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a tying homer and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI single as the Colorado Rockies rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8 Friday night.

In the series opener between two teams out of the playoff race, the Rockies improved to 6-1 on their road trip.

Díaz connected against Kyle Finnegan (5-8) for a leadoff home run in the ninth that made it 8-all. A single, stolen base, walk and sacrifice set up Rodgers.

Rodgers and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies.

Trailing 7-6, Nationals pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman doubled and scored on a single by Alcides Escobar to tie it in the eighth. Juan Soto walked on four straight pitches by lefty Lucas Gilbreath (2-1) to load the bases and Josh Bell’s grounder put Washington ahead.

Carlos Estévez allowed two singles before getting Lane Thomas on a grounder with runners at the corners to earn his ninth save.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray – still in search of his first win in the majors – allowed five runs on three hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. He has given up at least one homer in each of his 11 starts this season, including 14 in nine games with Washington since being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Keibert Ruiz, also sent from the Dodgers to Washington in that deal, had three hits.

The Nationals roughed up Colorado starter Germán Márquez in the fourth for four runs, three on Thomas’ homer for a 6-2 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Manager Bud Black said OF Connor Joe (right hamstring strain) might be out for the season. Black had previously been optimistic that Joe would return this season but needed to ‘backtrack’ because ‘hamstrings are tricky’. Joe, who is batting .285 with 35 RBIs, last played on Sept. 3.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.76) has lost his last two decisions, allowing a 11 runs in 10 1/3 innings while giving up five homers.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (8-14, 5.98) has gone at least seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time since Aug. 2019.

___

