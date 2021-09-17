Muskies Seek 3-0 Start vs Marietta

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick11

The Muskies of Muskingum are off to a red hot start to the season and they are hungry for more. A stone age rivalry renewed this week as Muskingum takes on Marietta. These two rivals have tangled for more than a century, and they are excited to see what comes next.

Muskingum College head coach Eric Ieuter is happy for his team beginning the year 2-0 for the first time in a decade, and even more excited for what is ahead.Ieuter knows that 3-0 is a tall task, but feasable when the Muskies head south to Marietta. Kickoff is set for 7 PM Saturday night.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

