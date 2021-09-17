Muskies Seek 3-0 Start vs Marietta

The Muskies of Muskingum are off to a red hot start to the season and they are hungry for more. A stone age rivalry renewed this week as Muskingum takes on Marietta. These two rivals have tangled for more than a century, and they are excited to see what comes next.

Muskingum College head coach Eric Ieuter is happy for his team beginning the year 2-0 for the first time in a decade, and even more excited for what is ahead.Ieuter knows that 3-0 is a tall task, but feasable when the Muskies head south to Marietta. Kickoff is set for 7 PM Saturday night.