The Muskingum University Women’s Volleyball team has made the trip to Holland, Michigan to take part in the Hope Tournament.

In the first day of competition the Muskies fell in three sets to Cornell College 17-25, 23-25, 24-26.

Muskingum University’s Brooke Bigrigg tallied 11 kills and senior Erin Dickson dished out 16 assists.

The Muskies play Hope College Friday night.