Malouf Warehouse Mattress Charity Sale Going on Now Until Sunday to Benefit Heros Landing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- From now until this Sunday between 10AM and 7PM, a sale is going on at the Malouf Distribution Center -commonly known as the former Longaberger Homestead- at 5685 Raiders Road in Frazeysburg.

The event will include mattresses, bedroom furniture, bed frames, and countless others of bedroom related decor and necessities at 70-90% off retail prices with proceeds going to help support Heros Landing Children Justice Center. Heros Landing is an organization dedicated to helping children who have fallen victim to sexual abuse.

“We meet and discuss cases of child sexual abuse in Muskingum County, and point them to the services and the care that the children need. Whether it be help from a mental health professional, or a medical provider, or directing them to the prosecutor’s office to hopefully prosecute the case,” Evonne Saunders, executive director of Heros Landing and Children’s Justice Center stated.

The funds raised from the Malouf Warehouse Mattress Charity Sale will not only help the Heros Landing and their operations but also allow them to settle down into a brick and mortar location.

“What we intend to do and announce shortly, is where we’ll move into a physical location and be able to house the forensic interview and all of the care under one roof. So making sure we can meet the needs of these children within our county,” Saunders said.

For more information on the Warehouse Mattress Charity Sale or the Heros Landing organization you can head to the Heros Landing website and Facebook page.