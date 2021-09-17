High School Scoreboard 9.16.21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

GRANVILLE: 3 LICKING VALLEY: 1

The Blue Aces defeated the Panthers 25-22, 12-25, 25-18, 27-25. Granville’s Paige Hamilton had 12 kills. Gracie Mack had 19 assists. Sophia Farley had 5 kills and 4 blocks. Ava Gossman had 5 kills and 4 blocks as well. Granville is now 4-5 on the season.

JOHN GLENN: 3 COSHOCTON: 1

John Glenn beat Coshocton 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20. The Little Muskies Abby Buchtel tallied 18 kills, 2 aces, 21 digs, 3 blocks, 100% serving. Emma Johnson 7 kills, 5 aces, 16 digs, 3 blocks. Emma Dolan 7 kills, 4 aces. Lauren Blair 38 assists, 4 kills, 1 ace, 14 digs, 4 blocks. Hannah DeMattio 5 kills, 3 blocks. Kara Fields 5 kills, 6 blocks. Ryann Durben 11 digs Emma Briggs 10 digs. Coshocton Leaders include Jalynn West with 28 assists, 6 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace. Lindsay Bryant 12 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace. Hailey Helter 8 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces. Miyah Davis 25 digs.

GIRLS SOCCER:

JOHN GLENN: 2 WEST MUSKINGUM: 0

Angela Kumler and Riley Zamensky teamed up to lead the Littlle Muskies to victory over the Tornadoes. Kumler scored in the first half off an assist by Zamensky and in the second half Zamensky scored a goal of her own with an assist from Kumler. JG goalkeeper, “Bean” Sowers mad 7 saves off 7 shots. WM goalkeeper Gracie Settles 14 saves off 16 shots

Next game for the Muskies is Saturday, 9/20 at home against Bexley, starting at 2:00.