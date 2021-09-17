PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 41, Tri-County 14

Abingdon 38, Aledo (Mercer County) 14

Amboy-LaMoille 60, Biggsville West Central 14

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 52, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6

Arcola 20, Cumberland 14

Aurora (West Aurora) def. Joliet West, forfeit

Aurora Central Catholic 48, Elmwood Park 12

Benton 39, Herrin 0

Breese Mater Dei 65, Alton Marquette 12

Byron 7, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 3

Cahokia 30, Marion 8

Canton 49, East Peoria 12

Cary-Grove 56, McHenry 14

Champaign Central def. Urbana, forfeit

Chester 48, Sparta 6

Chicago (Goode) 52, Chicago Ag Science 6

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 18, Maria 6

Colfax Ridgeview 42, Fisher 0

Collinsville 49, Charleston 14

Columbia 21, Roxana 0

Decatur St. Teresa 68, Macon Meridian 8

Downs Tri-Valley 35, Tremont 0

Elmwood-Brimfield 30, Stark County 9

Eureka 41, Fieldcrest 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 14

Fairfield 52, Flora 14

Flanagan 34, Milford 28

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 34, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 28

Forreston 52, Dakota 6

Galena 28, Stockton 14

Glenbard South def. Bensenville (Fenton), forfeit

Greenfield-Northwestern 40, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 21

Hall 44, Morrison 20

Helias Catholic, Mo. 49, Granite City 0

Hononegah 37, Rockford East 8

Hyde Park 20, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 8

Jacksonville def. Springfield Lanphier, forfeit

Johnston City 48, Hamilton County 0

Kankakee 40, Champaign Centennial 0

Kennedy 29, Prosser 0

Knoxville 55, Monmouth United 8

LaSalle-Peru def. Sandwich, forfeit

Lewistown 26, Astoria/VIT Co-op 14

Lincoln Way Central 24, Stagg 19

Lockport 22, Homewood-Flossmoor 0

Loyola 46, Brother Rice 43

Machesney Park Harlem 49, Freeport 0

Maroa-Forsyth 70, Pittsfield 0

Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21

Metea Valley 29, DeKalb 21

Monmouth-Roseville 48, Sherrard 13

Moweaqua Central A&M def. Clinton, forfeit

Mt. Carmel 43, Casey-Westfield 7

Mt. Zion 55, Taylorville 14

Nashville 47, Anna-Jonesboro 22

North-Mac 40, New Berlin 6

Oswego East def. Joliet Central, forfeit

Pana 49, Staunton 7

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 8

Princeton 28, Mendota 7

Princeville 17, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 14

Raby 38, Orr 6

Reed-Custer 55, Manteno 7

River Ridge def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit

Riverton 48, Pleasant Plains 6

Robinson 46, Marshall 6

Rochester 54, Eisenhower 20

Rockford Boylan 40, Rockford Auburn 0

Rockford Jefferson 30, Rockford Guilford 14

Rolling Meadows def. Niles West, forfeit

Rushville-Industry 56, Havana 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 52, Springfield 7

Salem 46, East Alton-Wood River 0

Seneca 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 61, Edwards County 7

St. Bede 13, Sterling Newman 7

St. Francis def. Chicago Christian, forfeit

Sterling 49, Rock Island Alleman 7

Stillman Valley 20, Dixon 14

Sycamore 42, Ottawa 6

Tolono Unity 42, Stanford Olympia 14

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 1, Argenta-Oreana 0

Von Steuben 15, Mather 13

Warrensburg-Latham def. Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop, forfeit

Wilmington 10, Peotone 0

Winnebago 35, Oregon 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com