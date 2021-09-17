PREP FOOTBALL=

Bald Eagle Area 42, Huntingdon 0

Benjamin Franklin 29, Roxborough 0

Central Bucks West 27, Council Rock South 3

Central Martinsburg 49, Central Cambria 13

Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3

Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 0

Crestwood 21, Western Wayne 0

Dubois 34, Kane Area 6

Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0

Ephrata 28, ELCO 7

Episcopal Academy 42, The Hill School 21

Garnet Valley 61, Upper Darby 12

General McLane 54, Conneaut Area 8

Greater Latrobe 35, Mount Pleasant 0

Highlands 22, Mars 7

Holy Redeemer 31, Montrose 0

Iroquois 14, Kennedy Catholic 12

Lampeter-Strasburg 28, Solanco 14

McGuffey 41, Charleroi 0

Middletown 42, Newport 7

Milton 42, Towanda 8

Mount Carmel 21, Montoursville 7

New Oxford 22, Susquehannock 16

North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14

North Schuylkill 52, Palisades 12

Northampton 61, East Stroudsburg North 8

Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 13

Pennridge 35, Council Rock North 0

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 55, New Hope-Solebury 0

Pottsville Nativity 36, Mahanoy Area 27

Sayre Area 36, Montgomery 16

Shikellamy 28, Wellsboro 14

South Side 46, Carrick 0

South Williamsport 7, Athens 0

Spring Grove 36, Northeastern 21

Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16

Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7

Twin Valley 68, Kutztown 22

Union/AC Valley(FB) 42, Otto-Eldred 0

Unionville 41, Sun Valley 13

Washington 57, Waynesburg Central 14

Waynesboro 29, West Perry 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Apollo-Ridge vs. Freeport, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Imani Christian Academy, ppd.

