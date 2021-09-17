PREP FOOTBALL=
Bald Eagle Area 42, Huntingdon 0
Benjamin Franklin 29, Roxborough 0
Central Bucks West 27, Council Rock South 3
Central Martinsburg 49, Central Cambria 13
Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3
Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 0
Crestwood 21, Western Wayne 0
Dubois 34, Kane Area 6
Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0
Ephrata 28, ELCO 7
Episcopal Academy 42, The Hill School 21
Garnet Valley 61, Upper Darby 12
General McLane 54, Conneaut Area 8
Greater Latrobe 35, Mount Pleasant 0
Highlands 22, Mars 7
Holy Redeemer 31, Montrose 0
Iroquois 14, Kennedy Catholic 12
Lampeter-Strasburg 28, Solanco 14
McGuffey 41, Charleroi 0
Middletown 42, Newport 7
Milton 42, Towanda 8
Mount Carmel 21, Montoursville 7
New Oxford 22, Susquehannock 16
North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14
North Schuylkill 52, Palisades 12
Northampton 61, East Stroudsburg North 8
Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 13
Pennridge 35, Council Rock North 0
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 55, New Hope-Solebury 0
Pottsville Nativity 36, Mahanoy Area 27
Sayre Area 36, Montgomery 16
Shikellamy 28, Wellsboro 14
South Side 46, Carrick 0
South Williamsport 7, Athens 0
Spring Grove 36, Northeastern 21
Sto-Rox 19, Avonworth 16
Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7
Twin Valley 68, Kutztown 22
Union/AC Valley(FB) 42, Otto-Eldred 0
Unionville 41, Sun Valley 13
Washington 57, Waynesburg Central 14
Waynesboro 29, West Perry 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Apollo-Ridge vs. Freeport, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Imani Christian Academy, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com