First Ever Y-City Scarecrow Contest Coming to Downtown in October

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Crows beware if your flight path is towards downtown Zanesville as the first annual Y-City Scarecrow Contest will be underway during the month of October.

To participate in the Y-City Scarecrow contest, head down to the Muskingum County Welcome Center, pay for the $25 entry fee, and you will receive a frame for your scarecrow. The decorated scarecrows will be displayed on Main and 5th Streets in downtown Zanesville as well as Mission Oaks Gardens throughout the whole month of October. They are encouraging all sectors of the community to participate and help fill the downtown area with customized scarecrows.

“This is something that we are so excited to have. We are calling all businesses, individuals, groups, organizations, nonprofits, everybody who would like to decorate a scarecrow to participate in this contest this year,” Ashley Cook, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau stated.

The deadline to have your decorated scarecrow completed will be Friday, September 24th. Members of the community can vote for their favorite scarecrow on VisitZanesville.com with voting occurring during the entirety of October. Prizes are being awarded for first, second, and third places. The scarecrow contest has happened annually in the past but never at this scale.

“This is something that the Mission Oaks Garden has done in the past, and we decided to partner with them and to make it bigger for 2021 and extend it throughout downtown,” Cook said.

For more information you can head to VisitZaneville’s website or their Facebook page for daily scarecrow posts as well as Muskingum County Park District and City of Zanesville’s social media.