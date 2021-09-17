Animal Shelter Society’s ‘Catch’ of the Week: Trout!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- No need for a fishing net to catch this week’s Pet of the Week; Trout will jump right into your lap and shake your hand as he is a loving and happy pup. 

He is three months old and as always; he is already neutered, caught up on all his vaccinations, and microchipped. Trout would be well suited for a high energy home that’ll be gentle with him as he’ll likely stay light as a feather. 

“He would be a great addition to anybody’s home, he is from what we can tell, coonhound mix, he’s approximately 20lbs right now -he’ll probably bring on about 5-10lbs more max; he won’t be over the 30lb mark, so he’d fit well. I would really like to see him be with a family of children,” April Cohagen-Gibson, general manager for the Animal Shelter society stated.

He not only would do well in a household with children, but it appears after his most recent encounter, he would adjust well to cats in the house as well.

“He just this morning saw his first feline, and so that was very interesting. He wasn’t really for sure what that was in the lobby, he wanted to play, he didn’t seem to be any type of an aggression, so I think he would fit in in just about any home,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

To adopt Trout and make him a part of your family, you can head to the Animal Shelter Society’s website, complete the adoption application, and wait a few business days for the application to be processed.

