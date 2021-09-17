Updated on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Shower/Storm. Warm & Muggy. High 84°

TONIGHT: Stray Early Shower. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 63°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray PM Shower/Storm. Warm & Muggy. High 85°

DISCUSSION:

A warm and muggy end to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy today, along with a stray shower/storm chance towards the mid to late afternoon.

A lingering shower/thunder chance will be possible this evening for Friday Night Football, but most of the games will not have any problems. It will be a warm one for football across the region, with game time temperatures near 80, and we will fall back into the lower 70s by the end of the 4th quarter.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, along with some patchy fog. Lows will drop into the lower 60s across the region.

As we head into the weekend, we will see more warmth and muggy conditions. Highs will top off in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, along with a stray shower/storm chance on Saturday.

Big changes will be moving in for the new work week. We will see highs back into the lower 80s on Monday, with a few scattered shower/storm chances. More rain will be on the way, with a cold front moving through the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front as we end next week, as highs will only top off in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday!

Have a Great Friday!

