Sports Betting Line

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -130 Colorado +110 Philadelphia -130 at N.Y. METS +113 at MIAMI -154 Pittsburgh +136 L.A. Dodgers -174 at CINCINNATI +152 at MILWAUKEE -228 Chicago Cubs +190 at ST. LOUIS -142 San Diego +125 at SAN FRANCISCO -145 Atlanta +128 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -209 Cleveland +176 at TORONTO -214 Minnesota +181 at BOSTON -380 Baltimore +290 at TAMPA BAY -235 Detroit +190 Chicago White Sox -182 at TEXAS +159 Seattle -118 at KANSAS CITY +102 at L.A. ANGELS -120 Oakland -100 Interleague Arizona -182 at HOUSTON +159 College football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LOUISIANA 20 20½ (54½) Ohio Friday UCF 7½ 7 (67½) at LOUISVILLE Maryland 7½ 7 (61½) at ILLINOIS Saturday at TEXAS A&M 27½ 30 (50½) New Mexico at MICHIGAN 27 28 (54) N. Illinois Cincinnati 3 4 (49½) at INDIANA Boston College 16½ 15 (57) at TEMPLE at OKLAHOMA 22 23 (62) Nebraska at MIAMI 6 6 (56½) Michigan St. Coastal Carolina 10½ 14 (57½) at BUFFALO at WEST VIRGINIA 2½ 3 (50½) Virginia Tech at ARMY 33 35 (48½) UConn at PITTSBURGH 15½ 15 (59) W. Michigan at COLORADO 1½ 3 (48½) Minnesota Nevada 2 1 (50½) at KANSAS ST. at NOTRE DAME 7½ 7 (58) Purdue at IOWA 22½ 23 (56) Kent St. at OHIO ST. 25 25 (61) Tulsa at WAKE FOREST 6½ 5 (61½) Florida St. Southern Cal 8½ 9 (62) at WASHINGTON ST. Alabama 15½ 15 (59½) at FLORIDA Baylor 16½ 18 (49½) at KANSAS E. Michigan 18 22 (56) at UMASS at CLEMSON 28½ 28 (52) Georgia Tech SMU Mustangs 13½ 13 (66) at LOUISIANA TECH Mississippi St. 3½ 3 (64) at MEMPHIS at ARKANSAS 23 24 (52½) Georgia Southern Northwestern 2½ 3 (49½) at DUKE at TOLEDO 14 15 (58½) Colorado St. at WYOMING 6 7 (53) Ball St. at WASHINGTON 16½ 17 (58) Arkansas St. at LIBERTY 26 28 (52½) Old Dominion at MARSHALL 9 10 (58) East Carolina at UTSA 13 13 (59½) Middle Tennessee at GEORGIA 30½ 32 (47) South Carolina at TEXAS TECH 21 20 (54) FIU at GEORGIA ST. 2½ 4 (63) Charlotte Troy 8 10 (50½) at SOUTHERN MISS. Utah 7 9 (44½) at SAN DIEGO ST. at LSU 20½ 20 (61) Cent. Michigan at PENN ST. 6½ 5 (53) Auburn at NORTH CAROLINA 9 8 (66½) Virginia at AIR FORCE 9 8 (53½) Utah St. UAB 13½ 13 (57½) at NORTH TEXAS Stanford 11 12 (49) at VANDERBILT at TEXAS 25 26 (53) Rice at MISSISSIPPI 14 14 (76) Tulane at BOISE ST. 4½ 4 (57½) Oklahoma St. Arizona St. 2½ 4 (51) at BYU Iowa St. 30½ 32 (52½) at UNLV at UCLA 10 11 (63½) Fresno St. San Jose St. 7 7 (61) at HAWAII NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 3 3 (40½) NY Giants Sunday Buffalo 3 3½ (47½) at MIAMI at CLEVELAND 13 12½ (48½) Houston Denver 2½ 5½ (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at CHICAGO 4½ 1 (45½) Cincinnati San Francisco 5½ 3½ (50½) at PHILADELPHIA New Orleans 3 4½ (44½) at CAROLINA LA Rams 1 3 (47½) at INDIANAPOLIS at PITTSBURGH 6 5½ (47) Las Vegas New England 4½ 6 (42½) at NY JETS at TAMPA BAY 7 11½ (51½) Atlanta at ARIZONA 1½ 4½ (51) Minnesota at SEATTLE 4½ 5½ (53½) Tennessee at LA CHARGERS 1 2½ (55½) Dallas Kansas City 1 3½ (55½) at BALTIMORE Monday at GREEN BAY 10½ 11½ (48½) at Detroit

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/