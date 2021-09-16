“Snapped” Suspects in Court

Five more suspects caught up in an operation to prosecute those illegally obtaining government benefits made court appearances.







Brandi Bernard, Kristina McNemar and Ashley Lombardi are all charged with illegal use of SNAP benefits and tampering with records. All plead not guilty.

Nicole Sabo plead not guilty to illegal use of SNAP benefits, telecommunications fraud and tampering with records. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Christopher Sabo also plead not guilty to illegal use of SNAP benefits and telecommunications fraud.

In all 18 people were arrested during operation “Snapped Off.” The Muskingum County Prosecutors Office said those arrested stole a total of $315,000 from tax payers when they received government benefits illegally.

