Pursuit Suspect in Court

A man who led Zanesville Police on a pursuit down Maple Avenue had an appearance in court.

Chojah Martin plead not guilty to charges of failure to comply, receiving stolen property, OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, telecommunications fraud, identity fraud and forgery.

He appeared in front of Judge Mark Fleegle in Common Pleas Court. Judge Fleegle continued his bond at $250,000.

Earlier this month police initiated a traffic stop on Maple Avenue near Lowes, but the vehicle didn’t stop and a pursuit was initiated. It ended with Martin crashing into another vehicle, after police said Martin’s vehicle jumped a curb near the Panda Express.