Port Authority Meeting Dives into Kellogg’s Award and Potential Grant for Downtown

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority held a department meeting on Wednesday to discuss a few things relating to the increased growth and potential for growth restoration within the county.

First order of business, the Port Authority gave an award to a well-known company for its continued investment in the county.

“On behalf of EODA, we awarded Worthington Foods Incorporated, Kelloggs, with an excellence award for their continued investment in our community. This was a project that started last year, a $40,000,000+ project that will add an additional 40,000 square feet of workspace onto their facility, and they’ve committed over 40 employees, new employees and retention of existing employees,” Matt Abbot, executive director of the Zanesville-Muskingum Port Authority stated.

The Port Authority is excited to see that Kelloggs, one of its Fortune 500 companies, is continuing to increase their stake and investment into the community and county at large. Second order of business at Wednesday’s Port Authority meeting was the discussion of a new grant which could help rejuvenate downtown Zanesville.

“We also heard a report from our regional partner Ohio Southeast, to talk about a new program that’s out there for really downtown community redevelopment called ‘The Vibrant Communities Program’,” Abbot said.

The program would distribute grants of up to $2 million to cities for projects that would revitalize and transform a distressed downtown area. More information about the program can be found on the JobsOhio website.