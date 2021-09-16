Murphy Enters Guilty Plea

A Zanesville man appeared in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County on Wednesday.

Shawn Murphy appeared in front of Judge Mark Fleegle and plead guilty to one count sexual imposition, public indecency and four counts of theft. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was continued at $75,000.

Zanesville Police said on June 23, Murphy was at the Soap Opera Laundry Mat on Military Road when he exposed himself and was also accused of stealing a wallet that contained credit cards.