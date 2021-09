Local Scores 9/16/2021

BOYS GOLF

MVL Match @ Wildfire (Back 9 – Par 36)

John Glenn: 154 (19-0 MVL)New Lexington: 193

John Glenn:Owen Van Fossen – 36Noah Dever – 37Adam Johnson – 38Braden Rice – 43Drew Johnson – 43Jackson Xanders – 47

New Lex:Brody Aggresti – 42Brandon Stephenson – 47Caden Gibson – 50Kiah Newsome – 53

GIRLS SOCCER

JOHN GLENN 2 WEST MUSKINGUM 0

Muskies first half goal by goal by Angela Kumler off a Riley Zamensky assist 34:38 left in the half.

Riley Zamensky off an Angela Kumler assist 12:54 left in the half, to make it 2-0 John Glenn

John Glenn’snext game is Saturday, 9/20 at home against Bexley, starting at 2:00.

VOLLEYBALL

JOHN GLENN 4 COSHOCTON 1

Set scores were: 18-25 20-25 25-19 20-25

VOLLEYBALL

TRI-VALLEY 4 MEADOWBROOK 1