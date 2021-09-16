Lady Dawgs Defeat Meadowbrook

The Lady Dawgs of Tri-Valley and the Colts of Meadowbrook met in girls volleyball Thursday night in Dresden, and the Lady Dawgs reigned supreme.

After Meadowbrook won the opening set by six (25-19), Tri-Valley, went full speed ahead by winning the next three consecutive sets and winning the match 3-1. Aubrey Fritter paced the offense for Tri-Valley by recording multiple kills early in the second to lead the Lady Dawgs to victory. Lexi Howe and Eva Dittmar were other notable contributors throughout the night.

Tri-Valley advances to 10-1 on the season, and will face Coshocton on the road, Tuesday, September, 21st. Meadowbrook falls to 8-2 on the season, and will head north to face Hudson at noon this Saturday.