Lady Dawgs Defeat Meadowbrook

Court Zeppernick30

The Lady Dawgs of Tri-Valley and the Colts of Meadowbrook met in girls volleyball Thursday night in Dresden, and the Lady Dawgs reigned supreme.

After Meadowbrook won the opening set by six (25-19), Tri-Valley, went full speed ahead by winning the next three consecutive sets and winning the match 3-1. Aubrey Fritter paced the offense for Tri-Valley by recording multiple kills early in the second to lead the Lady Dawgs to victory. Lexi Howe and Eva Dittmar were other notable contributors throughout the night.

Tri-Valley advances to 10-1 on the season, and will face Coshocton on the road, Tuesday, September, 21st. Meadowbrook falls to 8-2 on the season, and will head north to face Hudson at noon this Saturday.

Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

