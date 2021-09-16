J. Moore Realty Group Celebrates Grand Opening Today Alongside Maple Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today alongside busy Maple Avenue, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place to commemorate the grand opening of J. Moore Realty Group.

As a realtor, Jessy Moore felt limited in her options and abilities to provide and cater to her customers which prompted her to open up her own realty agency.

“You know when I came to this place to open the office, I just felt like it was home -I guess. And I wanted to help others that were looking for their home have that same feeling,” Jessy Moore, head broker of J. Moore Realty Group stated.

Moore states that running her own operation finally gives her the freedom to care and provide for her customers, which creates a seamless and unforgettably pleasant experience when buying or selling a residential or commercial property.

“We’re going to be there from start to finish, even afterwards. We’ve had clients call us after we close or whatever reason. We even have clients that have shown up here today for the open house, so we eventually become family,” Moore said.

The realty office is located at 1978 Maple Avenue and its grand opening today ushers in a new era for the realty group after being in operation already since Mid-June. You can find out more information and get into contact with Jessy and her team at their J Moore Realty Group Facebook page.