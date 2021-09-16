High School Score Board 9.15.21

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

CROOKSVILLE: 0 MEADOWBROOK: 3

The Colts defeated the Ceramics 5-25, 7-25, 12-25.

ZANESVILLE: 0 LICKING HEIGHTS: 3

Licking Heights won in straight sets 25-12, 25-16 and 25-6

BOYS GOLF:

John Glenn: 170 Tri-Valley: 179 Zanesville: 201

John Glenn’s Owen Van Fossen helped lead his team to victory in a tri-match at the Zanesville Country Club. Van Fossen shot a 37 to medal in the event. Teammates Noah Dever shot a 42, Drew Johnson a 45, Braden Rice a 46, Adam Johnson 47 and Jackson Xanders a 53.

Tri-Valley: Dan Sparks – 38, Caden Pieper – 43, Jacob Greer – 46, Mitch HcHugh – 52,Ely Maddox – 53,Connor Preston – 56

Zanesville: Clayton Treadway – 44,Parker Erickson – 49,Joey Goldsmith – 51,Max Mercer – 57

Tornadoes:158 Crooksville:202 Morgan: 204.

West M improves to 14-6 on the MVL Jack Porter Medalist with a 35. Jacob Allen 37 Ethan Smith 42 Reid Lemity 44