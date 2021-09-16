Updated on Wednesday, 15 September 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 79°. Northeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 61°. East winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 84°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 63°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 85°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 64°.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 86°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 62°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the cold front that was moving through our region has stalled out along a line from Wheeling, WV through Cincinnati, OH. With the front being stalled out across our region, a few additional rain showers and thunderstorms have been trying to develop around our region. Behind this frontal boundary is an area of high pressure over Davenport, IA with a maximum central pressure of 1018 mb.

As we head into the early evening hours, any lingering precipitation in our region will likely quickly diminish as the frontal boundary will likely move a bit more to the east before gradually weakening. The area of high pressure will keep control over our region through the overnight hours, and thus mostly clear skies will be likely during the late evening and overnight tonight. The winds will likely be out of the northeast at around 5 mph, and this will likely keep some places like Cambridge and Lancaster from dropping as low as they may want to. Nonetheless, I am expecting that overnight lows around our region will likely be down around 56° – 60°. Areas of fog will also be possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise.

Mostly clear skies will remain the theme as we go throughout the day on Thursday. This will be the result of the area of high pressure moving off to our northeast. The winds will likely change from northeasterly to easterly during the late morning and afternoon hours. Despite the mostly clear skies in our region, the easterly breeze will likely work to keep our high temperatures up to around 77° – 81°. Even though the stalled out frontal boundary will likely be weakening during the day, it is possible that a lone rain shower may try to develop during the afternoon, especially southeast of Zanesville. For this reason, I am keeping the stray rain shower possibility in the forecast for Thursday.

Mostly clear skies will be the theme as we head into Thursday Night. Any precipitation in our region will likely taper away by sunset. However, the winds will likely be calm, but by this point the air-mass over our region may be a bit warmer, and thus I am going with overnight lows around 59° – 63° as we head into Thursday Night.

A stray rain shower, and maybe even a thunderstorm, will be possible for our region on Friday as temperatures rise up to around 82° – 86°. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

On Saturday, a cold front will try to move into the central part of the Great Lakes Region. While there will be high pressure behind this frontal boundary, there will also be a high pressure located over the Smokey Mountains. Thus, the front will likely stall out well off to our north. Further to the west during the day Saturday, a very pronounced upper level low will likely move into the Pacific Northwest. This will result in the development of an area of low pressure – L7 – which will likely develop in Alberta during the first part of the weekend. L7 will latch onto the frontal boundary and will begin to pull it northwards as we head into the second half of the weekend. This will likely ensure that hot conditions will continue in our region. It should be noted that because the frontal boundary will likely lift northwards and away from Ohio on Sunday, that I am not expecting any precipitation in our region for the day Sunday.

The area of high pressure will likely move into the East Coast by the end of the weekend and starting off Monday. This will create a bit of a block for another area of low pressure – L8 – developing in the High Plains. Interestingly, it appears to be possible that the remnant moisture left over from what was Hurricane Nicholas may still be lingering around the Gulf Coast. This could very well get absorbed into the overall upper level pattern of L8 starting next work week. For this reason, a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will exist in my forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat will likely continue in our region as we head through the weekend and starting off next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com