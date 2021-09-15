Zanesville Concert Association Prepare for the 82nd Annual Concert Season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Concert Association (ZCA) is back this year with their Concert Season Series at the Secrest Auditorium starting on October 3rd and ending March 19th.

The association has been around for 82 years providing world famous musicians to the community.

Jim McLaughlin, Booking Agent for ZCA stated that they are glad to be back this year and the first concert will kick off with Quartetto Gelato of Canada at 3:00 p.m.

“Every place that I’ve gone this last year people are saying ‘when are you coming back?’ Well, our line is when we come back safely and of course Secrest is such an enormous auditorium, largest auditorium between Columbus and Wheeling, that it’s easy to do your social distance there,” McLaughlin said. “We’re going to provide a facial cover for you to make you look cool as well as safe.”

McLaughlin gave some insight on more of the concerts and said those who attend can bid on a local painting for their fundraiser.

“We are also a 501(C)(3) non profit organization and lots of people try to help us keep our prices down. So we have a beautiful painting by Yan Sun, one of our local talented artists that has given that to us that we can do bids on as a fundraiser for the organization,” McLaughlin added.

One adult membership starts at $65 for all five concerts plus those in Mt. Vernon and then more for package deals. Children aged 18 and younger accompanied by an adult member and college students who show their college student ID are free.

You can purchase tickets through the website at zanevilleconcertassociaiton.org, where you can view all the information about the events. Once you make a purchase, the membership card will be sent to you along with a ZCA face mask.