WHIZ Radio week five broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week five of the high school football season. And here’s a look at what games you can listen to this Friday night on WHIZ Radio.

On Z92 Radio you can hear Tri-Valley take on New Lexington at Jack Anderson Stadium with David Kinder and Andrew Allison.

On Highway 103 Radio West Muskingum visits Maysville. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins have the call.

On AM 1240 Radio the Zanesville Blue Devils head to Heath. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will have the play-by-play.

All three games kickoff at 7 p.m. and stream online at whiznews.com.