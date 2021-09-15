WHIZ Radio week five broadcast schedule

Local Sports Sports
David Carl Kinder II29

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week five of the high school football season. And here’s a look at what games you can listen to this Friday night on WHIZ Radio.

On Z92 Radio you can hear Tri-Valley take on New Lexington at Jack Anderson Stadium with David Kinder and Andrew Allison.

On Highway 103 Radio West Muskingum visits Maysville. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins have the call.

On AM 1240 Radio the Zanesville Blue Devils head to Heath. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will have the play-by-play.

All three games kickoff at 7 p.m. and stream online at whiznews.com.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
David Carl Kinder II
David Carl Kinder II

Related Posts

Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse

Associated Press

Grizzlies waive Marc Gasol days after trading for his rights

Associated Press

NASCAR adds Gateway, returns Homestead to playoffs for 2022

Associated Press