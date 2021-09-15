The Community Organizations Prepare for The Souper Bowl

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 25th annual event, the Souper Bowl, will be held at the Secrest Auditorium October 17th between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keely Warden, the Executive Director at the Christ Table said it will be a no show Souper Bowl event and explained the set up for this year.

“This year we’re going to do plan B and we’re going to be asking our community to give soup instead of coming to get soup. Everything is in place,” Warden said. “Our corporate sponsors have generously sponsored us again, our churches are on full board so when we started planning this in May, we really thought we were going to pull it off. Unfortunately, with the COVID numbers the way they are right now, we figured we better do something a little bit safer.”

Warden is encouraging the community to bring non-perishable foods. There will be Souper Bowl Volunteers there to help and pass out tickets. That way people can feel safe and won’t have to get out of their cars.

“All the five agencies will be there that day. They’ll be bringing their trucks down so when you donate your food, it’ll go right into the truck of the benefiting agencies and onto that agency, and that next week we’ll be going into action in our community,” Warden stated.

The tickets are $5 and will be a help to the other four active agencies like the Christ Table, Salvation Army, The Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Fellowship for Christ and of course the Eastside Community Ministry.

Once your ticket is purchased, you will be a part of a raffle that contains a few gift cards and will be drawn at the end of the event.