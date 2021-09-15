Nonprofit exec, council president to vie for Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND (AP) — A non-profit executive and The City Council president will face off in November to determine who will succeed Cleveland’s longtime mayor.

According to unofficial results, Justin Bibb received 27% of the vote and Council President Kevin Kelley 19% on Tuesday in a non-partisan primary field that featured seven Democratic candidates

Dennis Kucinich, who was elected as the country’s youngest big-city mayor in 1977 and subsequently served eight terms in Congress, finished third, receiving nearly 17% of the vote. Kucinich conceded on Tuesday night.

Frank Jackson, the longest serving mayor in city history, is stepping down in January after choosing not to seek a fifth four-year term in office.

Bibb, 34, is the chief strategy officer for Urbanova, a public-private partnership that focuses on mid-sized cities. Kelley, 53, was first elected to City Council in 2005 and became council president in 2013. Both are attorneys.