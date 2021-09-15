Wednesday, September 15, 2021
WHIZ News
SE Ohio Local News
Home
Local
Local News
News Team
State
Stations
AM 1240
Highway 103.7
Z92
WHIZ-TV
Neighborhood
Birthdays/Anniversaries
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Contests
Outdoor Show
Muskingum County Fair
Sports
Local Sports
MVL FOOTBALL
Game of the Week
Finks Friday Night Blitz.
HS Football Weekly
NBC Sports
OSU Sports
Reds
Sports Team
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather App
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Closings and Emergencies
Obituaries
Live Streams & More
Careers
Photo Galleries
Listen to AM 1240
Listen to Highway 103.7
Listen to Z92
WHIZ TV Live
Search for:
Home
>
Sports
>
NCAA Football Scores
NCAA Football Scores
Sports
September 15, 2021
Associated Press
13
Please follow and like us:
Post navigation
Indians pound out 14 hits, Quantrill cruises past Twins 12-3
Ohio map-making panel sees new proposals as deadline nears
Associated Press
Related Posts
Marsh homers off Kopech in 8th, Angels top White Sox 3-2
September 15, 2021
Associated Press
Musovski, Arango score to help LAFC beat Austin 2-1
September 15, 2021
Associated Press
Difo scores winning run in ninth, Pirates keep Reds slumping
September 15, 2021
Associated Press
Social Share Buttons and Icons
powered by Ultimatelysocial