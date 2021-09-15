MVHC Gives Congressman Troy Balderson a Preview of Their New Mobile Care Units

Local News
Gunnar Consol23

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today the CEO of Muskingum Valley Health Centers gave U.S. State Representative Troy Balderson a tour of the recently opened MVHS Clinic on Putnam Avenue. 

The tour was to see the work being done on expanding healthcare access in Muskingum County -especially to underserved areas- which has been a goal of Balderson’s. 

“We want access for healthcare for folks, and this is a great example of how that can work. And they have taken a strip mall basically here, and converted into an absolutely beautiful facility -great investment into the community. And it gives people in the Putnam area access to healthcare, and it’s seven days a week,” Troy Balderson, U.S. State Representative said.

In the spirit of expansion, Balderson also received a tour of one of the three new busses the MVHC will be using for mobile primary care dispatch services. 

“This is the mobile unit. It is a great opportunity for us to go out into the communities and really get into more rural areas where patients have additional barriers -especially transportation- to get access to care. So what we really want to achieve with this is making sure everyone has the access they need to primary care services,” Dan Atkinson, CEO of Muskingum Valley Health Centers stated.

The busses come with all the bells and whistles. Including a full examination room, a fully functioning bathroom, and the capacity to collect bio-samples. The busses will be able to provide mobile primary care services, COVID-19 testing, and COVID-19 vaccinations. The busses will begin to be rolled out in the coming months, and an online schedule will be posted where the busses will be and for how long.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

The Community Organizations Prepare for The Souper Bowl

Kailan Martin

Governor DeWine/Hospital Association Appeal to Superintendents for Mask Requirement

George Hiotis

Zanesville School Board Issues Statement on Contract Impasse with ZEA

George Hiotis