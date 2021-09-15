Muskingum University Women’s Soccer Team fall to Waynesburg University

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum University women’s soccer team fell to Waynesburg University Wednesday evening.

In the last 10 games between the two teams, the Muskies were 3-6-1, with their last win in 2018.

The Muskies didn’t take too long to get on the board in the first half. Morgan Meisel scored the first goal of the game within one minute into the game.

The Yellow Jackets responded back in the fourth minute. Emily Redman tied the game up 1-1.

With seven minutes to go in the first half, Waynesburg took the lead with a goal by Haley Johnson.

Heading into halftime, Waynesburg led 2-1.

Haley Johnson scored her second goal of the night in the second half. The Yellow Jackets led 3-1.

Waynesburg came out on top Wednesday evening, winning 3-1.

Muskingum had a total of 16 shots with five being on goal.

Waynesburg finished with a total of 20 shots with 10 being on goal.

The lady Muskies are back in action at home on Saturday, September 18 at 5:00 p.m. as they host Bluffton.