Maysville Panthers and West Muskingum Tornadoes Prepare for Week 5 Match Up

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Week five of high school football is approaching. West Muskingum and Maysville are this week’s Community Bank T.V. Game of the Week.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first state rankings of the football season. In Division IV Region 15, Maysville is ranked 22nd and in Division DV Region 19, West Muskingum is ranked sixth.

West Muskingum defeated New Lexington last week, 35-31, improving the Tornadoes record to 4-0.

This is the first time the Tornadoes have gone 4-0 since 1981.

Heading into this weeks match-up, West Muskingum Head Coach Nathan Brownrigg said even though his team is undefeated, they can’t overlook anyone.

“I’m expecting a huge challenge. One we’re going down there and it’s a tough place to play. Coach Clarke has down a great job down there for a long time and his team is really big, so they have a different style than New Lex. More of a come right at us style,” West Muskingum Head Coach Nathan Brownrigg said.

The Maysville Panthers are 1-3 this season, coming off a week four loss to Tri-Valley, 35-14.

Maysville quarterback Alex Bobb had a total of 163 passing yards during the Tri-Valley game.

Maysville Head Coach Craig Clarke said his goal each week is to get better. He is also looking forward to the challenge this week against West Muskingum.

“We did some good things against Tri-Valley. We’ve improved our defense, since a couple weeks ago and we’re going to have to play great defense. West Muskingum has a diversified offense they’ve got a great quarterback and he is able to distribute the ball and make plays with his feet. So those are things we’re working on defensively,” Maysville Head Coach Craig Clarke said.

The Panthers will host the Tornadoes Friday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m.