Genesis HealthCare Providing Walk-In Clinics Due to High Volume of Patients

The Genesis HealthCare System is providing walk-n clinics for people who have urgent or primary care needs, including those who have mild COVID-19 symptoms. Patients can be seen at two locations:

First Care North, 2800 Maple Avenue – Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Genesis Primary Care, 1210 Ashland Avenue – Monday-Friday 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to go to either of these walk-in clinics for urgent or primary care needs instead of going to the Genesis Emergency Department. The Emergency Departments at Genesis and the Genesis Perry County Medical Center are experiencing a high volume of patients due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have health concerns can be seen at the Genesis COVID-19 Positive Clinic by calling for an appointment at 740 297-8612. It is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information visit genesis.org/COVID-19

