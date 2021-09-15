Command Center reports 2 deaths and 924 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: an 83-year-old and a 71-year-old who died with COVID-19

pneumonia.



The Command Center also reported 924 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days.

This number breaks down as follows: 167 reported on 9/8, 139 reported on 9/9, 177 reported on 9/10, 125 reported

on 9/11, 64 reported on 9/12, 59 reported on 9/13, and 193 reported on 9/14.

There are a total of 1,685 active COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County along with 10 active vaccine breakthrough cases and 29 Muskingum County residents who are currently hospitalized.



