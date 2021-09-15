Bibb leads, ex-mayor concedes, in Cleveland mayoral primary

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nonprofit executive Justin Bibb had a lead Tuesday night in Cleveland’s mayoral primary race, which narrowed a field of seven candidates to two, according to unofficial election results.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Bibb had the unofficial lead and City Council President Kevin Kelley was in second place. The top two vote-getters will face off for office in the Nov. 4 general election. Both men are Democrats.

The former “Boy Mayor” of Cleveland, Dennis Kucinich, conceded the race Tuesday night.

The 74-year-old Kucinich drew attention as the youngest big-city mayor in the U.S. after his election in 1977.

Longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson, 74, chose not to seek a record-setting fifth four-year term.