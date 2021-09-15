Updated on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the evening, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the overnight. Areas of fog possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 65°. Southwest winds around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 79°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northeast around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 81°. Northeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 63°. East winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 85°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 66°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 66°.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 86°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 64°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L5 – was located over northeast Lake Superior with a minimum central pressure of 998 mb. Extending southwards into Chicago, IL and then back across central Kansas is the cold front associated with L5. Radar imagery is showing that rain showers and thunderstorms are developing along and just ahead of the frontal boundary across Michigan and Indiana. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure was located over the Deep South with a maximum central pressure of 1018 mb. The pressure gradient between the frontal boundary and the area of high pressure has allowed for a southwesterly wind to be present this afternoon, and rather steady. Highs across our region have managed to reach the mid to upper-80s.

As we head into the evening hours, the cold front will continue to move eastwards across northern and central Indiana. A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, will be possible in our region during the evening hours. However, the bulk of our precipitation will likely arrive into the region as the cold front approaches. The rain shower and thunderstorm activity across Indiana and Michigan will likely move into western Ohio during the overnight tonight, and then towards our region as we head closer towards sunrise. Given the timing that I am expecting with these rain showers and thunderstorms, they will have likely weakened a bit, and thus I am keeping them as “widely scattered” in the forecast text. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight as blow over clouds from the precipitation, and then the actual precipitation, will likely be present in our region. Because of this, and the fact that I am expecting that winds to remain around 5 mph during the overnight, I am expecting that tonight will likely be a bit muggy – especially for mid-September – with overnight lows around 63° – 67°.

The cold front will likely be parallel to I-71 across Ohio as we head into the early morning hours. Thus, the widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will likely be present in our region. The cold front will then pass through our region sometime during the late morning or early afternoon, and in doing so it will likely allow for additional redevelopment of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in our region. However, it is possible that the majority of this activity will remain just east of our region. Given the timing of the front, I am expecting that most of the precipitation will have likely moved out of our region by the late afternoon hours. Thus, mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Nonetheless, with the precipitation in the region for most of the day, especially during peak heating, I went ahead and lowered my expected high temperature for Wednesday down to 77° – 81°.

An area of high pressure will then quickly move through the region as we head into Wednesday Night. A lingering rain shower, and maybe even a weak thunderstorm, will remain possible during the evening hours. Otherwise; mostly clear skies will be the theme for Wednesday Night with overnight lows down around 58° – 62°. Because I am still expecting that the winds will be somewhat measurable – from the northeast at around 5 mph – I am not expecting that we will see much variation in the overnight low temperatures around our region. However, if the winds do become calm, then some places like Cambridge and Lancaster may try to go a little cooler than everybody else.

The possibility of a stray rain shower, and maybe even a thunderstorm, will be possible in our region as the cold frontal boundary stalls out just off to our south. However, the front will also begin to weaken. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies on Thursday Afternoon with highs up around 79° – 83° will be likely.

Temperatures will gradually become hotter and hotter as an upper level ridge positions itself over our region. This will cause a series of low pressure centers in the Great Plains to be forced well to the north and west of our region. Thus, southerly wind flow is likely to continue through the weekend and into the first half of next work week. In doing so, it will likely allow for temperatures to try to reach upwards of 86° – 90° by the time we get to Monday. Despite a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday in response to a little bit of a disturbance possibly moving into the Mississippi River Valley, I am not expecting our next system to arrive until the after the present forecast period.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com