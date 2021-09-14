Zanesville Education Association to Hold Unity Rally over Contract Dispute

The Zanesville Education Association is asking community members to join them today for a rally of support.

Z-E-A President Steve Morrison says it has been negotiating for four months, in good faith, with the Zanesville City Schools Board of Education.  The contract between the board and Z-E-A expired on July 31st.  Morrison says both sides have reached an impasse and are now working with a federal mediator to settle differences. 

He is urging parents, grandparents, guardians, taxpayers, and working people to attend a unity rally at 5:00 p.m. prior to the Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m.  The location the rally is 956 Moxahala Avenue

