State Football Ranking Released

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first state rankings of the football season. The top 16 teams in each region will qualify for the postseason.

In Division I Region III: Newark (0-4) is in the 16th spot. They are tied with Grove City, Olentangy Orange and Reynoldsburg.

In Division III Region 11: Granville (4-0) sits at No. 1. Tri-Valley (3-1) is at 6 and Sheridan (3-1) is at 8. Zanesville is just out of a playoff spot at 17 with a 1-2 record.

In Division IV Region 15: Heath (3-1) is 3rd. Philo (3-1) takes the 4th spot. Meadowbrook (3-1) is at 7th. John Glenn (2-2) finds themselves at 9. Cambridge sits at 11th with a 3-1 record. River View is at 18 with a record of 2-2. 19. is Licking Valley who is 1-2 this season. Maysville (1-3) is 22nd and Lakewood is at 24th with an 0-4 record.

In DV Region 19: Ridgewood is at number 2 with a perfect 4-0 record. (4-0) West Muskingum is in the 6th spot. New Lexington (2-2) is 12th, Morgan (1-2) sits at 17th; and 20th is Coshocton at 1-3.

DVI Region 23: 17. Buckeye Trail has a record of 2-2. 20. Shenandoah (1-2). 23. Crooksville (0-3)

DVII Region 27: 1. Newark Catholic (4-0) 12. Caldwell at 2-2. 13. Miller 21. Rosecrans (1-3).

