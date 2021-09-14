“SNAPPED” Suspect in Court

A Duncan Falls woman faces charges in connection to the illegal use of government benefits.

In Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County, 43-year-old Jennifer Robinson plead not guilty to illegal use of SNAP benefits between $1,000-$7,500 and one count of telecommunications fraud.

Judge Mark Fleegle modified her bond from $25,000 to $5,000.

Earlier this month 18 individuals were arrested during an operation called “Snapped Off” which sought to prosecute those filing for and receiving government benefits illegally.

The Muskingum County Prosecutors Office said the individuals stole an excess of $315,000 from taxpayers.