Muskingum County Emerging Leaders Speak to Noon Rotary about its Mission

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Two members of the Muskingum County Emerging Leaders spoke at Noon Rotary today about its newer entity that’s part of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce.

Dana Matz and Cody Pettit were the guest speakers today and they talked about the Muskingum County Emerging Leaders.

Its mission is to improve the community by working to attract, develop and retain emerging professionals in the county.

“One thing we want the young folks and emerging leaders to know is that many organizations in the community are doing wonderful things and how we can participate in those things,” Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz said.

The Muskingum County Emerging Leaders offers opportunities for networking, mentorship, education and professional development.

Memberships are open to young professionals between the ages of 21 and 40.

“Many young folks are looking to do bigger things with their careers. This is an opportunity to engage and enlighten them on all the attributes of our community. What we want to come out of this is we want young folks to come back from college, stay here if they haven’t moved away and tell their friends about our community and all the things we have to offer,” Matz said.

To learn more about Emerging Leaders or to join, you can visit the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce website.