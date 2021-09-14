Muskingum County Community Foundation Accepting Applications for Fall Grant Competition

Natalie Comer

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation is awarding five grants to Muskingum County nonprofit organizations for the fall season.

The MCCF is now accepting applications. 

The total grant pool for the fall is $50,000 with five grant award amounts of $10,000. The grant competition is for capital improvement projects only.

“These capital improvement projects are items that are the last to get funded by organizations because they’re so busy doing whatever the work is they need to do to support their programs. They don’t get an opportunity to maybe take care of some of the hardware if you will or doors, windows and rooftops,” Muskingum County Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner said.

A portion of the proceeds the MCCF raised through its recent beer and wine festival will go towards the fall grants.

The Board of Trustees at MCCF has also made a three year agreement to help fully fund the grants.

“We also have a dueling piano event coming up on October 16 down at Bryan’s Place. Some of the proceeds from that will help benefit the grant competitions as well,” Wagner said.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 23 at noon. You can find more information about the Fall Grant Competition and apply on the MCCF website.

