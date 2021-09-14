Muskies Play Road Warrior and Shut Out Tornados

Tuesday night boys soccer from West Muskingum High School, and it was the visitors from John Glenn high school who were victorious. A 3-0 shutout win for John Glenn over West Muskingum

Many opportunities arose for both teams, especially in the first half. Set piece after set piece narrated the first half highlights for both the Muskies and Tornados.

John Glenn lead 1-0 at halftime, after the lone goal was scored in the 29th minute. Early in the second half, the defensive stalemate continued, yet finally, John Glenn accomplished what they set out for, and extended their lead to 3-0 and a victory.

John Glenn upgrades their record to 3-3-2 on the season and will be back in action Thursday at Newark. West Muskingum falls to 5-4 on the year, and next will face Heath Saturday afternoon on the road.