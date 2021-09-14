Killing of 14-year-old boy adds to Columbus homicide spike

State
Associated Press13

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old boy died early Tuesday after being shot in Columbus, the latest homicide in what’s shaping up to be another record year of killings in Ohio’s capital city.

Daymar Carlisle passed away at Nationwide Children’s Hospital around 3 a.m. after he was shot on the city’s north side about five hours earlier. Police didn’t list any suspects.

The shooting was the city’s 148th homicide to date this year, a number not reached until Nov. 20 last year on Columbus’ way to a record 175 killings.

One response by the city has been to redeploy homicide detectives to respond faster to killings and and reduce stress on the officers investigating them. Under a pilot program that began Aug. 1, all 32 homicide investigators have been reassigned to the police department’s first shift which runs 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Teams of detectives will be on call and respond to slayings that happen outside the first shift.

The city is struggling to curb the homicide rate even as the agency prepares for a federal review of its operations by the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The review, requested by city leaders, was announced last week.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Cleveland mayoral primary to narrow field to 2 candidates

Associated Press

Federal oversight of Columbus police collaborative — for now

Associated Press

Cincinnati schools require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers

Associated Press