Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maine South (8)
|(3-0)
|107
|2
|2. Chicago (Marist) (1)
|(3-0)
|96
|3
|3. Naperville Central (2)
|(2-1)
|74
|1
|4. Gurnee Warren
|(2-1)
|73
|4
|5. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(3-0)
|64
|5
|6. Lincoln-Way East
|(2-1)
|53
|T6
|(tie) Glenbard West
|(3-0)
|53
|T6
|8. Bolingbrook
|(3-0)
|26
|8
|9. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(3-0)
|21
|9
|10. South Elgin
|(3-0)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 7, Oswego East 5, Lockport 5, Glenbard East 4, O’Fallon 4, Edwardsville 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (11)
|(3-0)
|119
|1
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)
|(3-0)
|107
|2
|3. Brother Rice
|(3-0)
|98
|3
|4. Batavia
|(3-0)
|82
|7
|5. Wheaton North
|(2-1)
|53
|5
|6. Hersey
|(3-0)
|49
|8
|7. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(1-2)
|39
|4
|8. Wheaton Warrenville South
|(2-1)
|25
|NR
|9. Pekin
|(3-0)
|22
|10
|(tie) Normal Community
|(3-0)
|22
|NR
|(tie) St. Charles North
|(3-0)
|22
|6
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 13, Buffalo Grove 5, Prospect 4.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cary-Grove (6)
|(3-0)
|123
|1
|2. Kankakee
|(3-0)
|99
|2
|3. East St. Louis (7)
|(2-1)
|95
|1
|4. Crete-Monee
|(2-1)
|92
|3
|5. Lemont
|(3-0)
|73
|4
|6. Springfield
|(3-0)
|65
|5
|7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(3-0)
|62
|7
|8. Washington
|(2-1)
|26
|8
|9. Crystal Lake Central
|(2-1)
|18
|6
|10. Lake Forest
|(2-1)
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Vernon Hills 14, Kenwood 11, Chicago (Simeon) 6, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Belvidere North 3, Grayslake 3, Chatham Glenwood 2, Wauconda 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, Carmel 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (11)
|(2-1)
|110
|2
|2. Providence
|(2-1)
|96
|4
|3. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|(2-1)
|70
|3
|4. Marion
|(3-0)
|61
|5
|5. Mascoutah
|(3-0)
|55
|6
|6. Sycamore
|(2-1)
|46
|8
|7. Peoria
|(2-1)
|45
|7
|8. Morris
|(3-0)
|43
|9
|9. Metamora
|(3-0)
|30
|T10
|10. Aurora (Marmion)
|(3-0)
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sterling 10, Chicago (Morgan Park) 7, Streator 6, Glenbard South 3, Decatur MacArthur 2, Mahomet-Seymour 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (13)
|(3-0)
|130
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(2-1)
|107
|2
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(3-0)
|101
|3
|4. St. Francis
|(2-1)
|91
|5
|5. Quincy Notre Dame
|(3-0)
|85
|4
|6. Genoa-Kingston
|(3-0)
|59
|6
|7. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|(3-0)
|35
|NR
|8. Chicago (Phillips)
|(1-2)
|28
|10
|9. Coal City
|(2-1)
|21
|8
|10. Dixon
|(3-0)
|17
|NR
|(tie) Mt. Zion
|(2-1)
|17
|7
Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 7, Hyde Park 6, Murphysboro 4, Carterville 3, Breese Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 1, Cahokia 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (9)
|(3-0)
|117
|1
|2. Princeton (3)
|(3-0)
|107
|2
|3. Monticello
|(3-0)
|91
|3
|4. Tolono Unity
|(3-0)
|77
|4
|5. Williamsville
|(2-1)
|70
|5
|6. Byron
|(3-0)
|55
|7
|7. Farmington
|(3-0)
|42
|8
|8. Mt. Carmel
|(3-0)
|40
|9
|9. Montini
|(1-2)
|26
|6
|10. Durand
|(3-0)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Reed-Custer 7, Benton 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Peotone 3, Nashville 2, Wheaton Academy 2, Carlinville 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (9)
|(3-0)
|117
|1
|2. IC Catholic (3)
|(3-0)
|108
|2
|3. Maroa-Forsyth
|(3-0)
|96
|3
|4. Breese Mater Dei
|(3-0)
|83
|4
|5. Rockridge
|(2-1)
|57
|T6
|6. Downs Tri-Valley
|(3-0)
|55
|5
|7. Bismarck-Henning
|(3-0)
|49
|T6
|8. Pana
|(3-0)
|34
|8
|9. Sterling Newman
|(2-1)
|25
|9
|10. Rushville-Industry
|(3-0)
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Tremont 8, Knoxville 7, Bishop McNamara 6, Clifton Central 3, Athens 1, Johnston City 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (11)
|(3-0)
|119
|2
|2. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|(2-1)
|92
|1
|(tie) Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|(3-0)
|92
|3
|4. Cumberland
|(3-0)
|75
|6
|5. Aurora Christian
|(3-0)
|73
|7
|6. Camp Point Central
|(3-0)
|59
|8
|7. Fulton
|(2-1)
|38
|T4
|8. Carrollton
|(2-1)
|24
|9
|9. Winchester West Central
|(2-0)
|22
|NR
|10. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|(2-1)
|19
|T4
Others receiving votes: Forreston 18, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Princeville 6, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 4, Abingdon 2.
|———